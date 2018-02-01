Proposed Governor’s Bill to double minimum daily pay earned by soldiers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The proposed Governor’s Bill would double the minimum daily pay earned by soldiers.

The proposed pay raise by Governor Baker would increase the daily wage of the National Guard from $100 to $200 in addition to increasing the National Guard’s budget.

The Major General of the National Guard backs the bill and says he has been waiting on something like this to happen for quite some time.

The bill cleared it’s first hurdle today by being passed by the Committee. The bill will now head to the House for a hearing and vote.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)