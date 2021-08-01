BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would crack down on anyone who installs a camera to record activities in a neighbor’s backyard is just one of dozens of pieces of legislation set to be heard at a virtual public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse on Tuesday.

The bill would give the owner or tenant of a residential property the right to sue anyone who installs a video imaging device on property adjoining the residential property for the purpose of videotaping activities which occur in the backyard of the residential property with the intent to harass, annoy or threaten anyone and without the written consent of the owner or tenant.

Among the other bills to be heard by the Legislature’s Committee on the Judiciary are bills that would expunge racially restrictive covenants in real property documents, prevent the use of “abusive” eminent domain takings, guarantee the universal right to legal counsel in eviction cases, and protect buyers from unknowingly purchasing property in a flood zone.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. The public can participate in the virtual hearing, which will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s website.

