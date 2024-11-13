DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Both the prosecution and the defense in the Karen Read murder case argued Wednesday to postpone her retrial from Jan. 27 to April 1.

Judge Beverly Cannone heard both arguments and is set to make a ruling.

“I think it just makes eminent sense, and I think that given both sides really want it and believe it’s in the interest of justice, the judge will likely allow it,” said defense attorney David Yannetti.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan — part of the team that defended James Whitey Bulger — was appointed by the Norfolk County District Attorney. Wednesday’s hearing was his debut as lead prosecutor.

Brennan told the judge he would be ready in late January if need be, but that he could use more time to prepare.

“Your honor, the Commonwealth has been on this case for some time, and I am new to the case. I’m not looking for a personal accommodation, but I think the idea of a motion to continue, and our joint request is in the interest, not only of justice, but I think inevitably, I truly believe it’s going to have a more efficient and effective trial,” Brennan said in court.

In the first trial over the summer, a jury could not come to a verdict. Read is charged with second-degree murder in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. The state claims Read was drunk, hit O’Keefe with her SUV, and then took off, leaving him to die in the snow.

Brennan told the judge he is planning to bring in an expert to extract and analyze newly discovered data from Read’s Lexus SUV.

“We need to hire experts to analyze their experts,” Read said outside the courthouse. “[The data] is going to show what we already pulled because we pulled it amply the first time.”

Another hearing is planned for Dec. 12 to determine whether an expert witness, who talks about possible dog bites on O’Keefe’s arm, should testify.

