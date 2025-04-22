DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The prosecution and defense each gave their opening statements Tuesday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

On Tuesday, special prosecutor Hank Brennan stood and painted a picture of the emergency response the morning O’Keefe was found dead. He spoke about paramedics arriving at 34 Fairview Road in Canton to find O’Keefe unresponsive in the snow, and Read screaming at the scene.

“You’ll hear her words, through firefighter Nuttall, she said, ‘I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,'” Brennan said.

He described O’Keefe as a “family man” and also said Read and O’Keefe were on their way to ending their relationship at the time. Brennan said O’Keefe, Read, and a group of friends went out drinking the night before he died.

Read’s attorney Alan Jackson got up and immediately stated that O’Keefe did not die from being hit by a vehicle. He said the jury will hear that O’Keefe sustained abrasions consistent with a dog bite.

“The story you’ll hear is about an investigation that was riddled with errors from the beginning — a rush to judgement, conflicted and corrupted from the start,” Jackson said. “Corrupted by bias, corrupted by incompetence, corrupted by deceit. Finally, it was corrupted by a deliberate effort to avoid and cover up the very truth that you are seeking.”

Jackson spoke to the court about Michael Proctor, a recently fired Massachusetts State Police trooper who was the lead investigator in the case. Jackson said the investigation was not conducted properly. He also spoke of disparaging texts Proctor sent about Read.

