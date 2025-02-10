BOSTON (WHDH) - Supporters of Sandra Birchmore — whose 2021 death was originally declared a suicide, before a former Stoughton police officer was charged in connection with her death — demanded answers outside the federal courthouse in Boston Monday.

Matthew Farwell is charged with killing Birchmore and staging the crime scene to look like a suicide. The defense and prosecution in the case attended a hearing Monday, updating the judge on their preparations for the upcoming trial.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting for it just to get into court, so we’re just happy that it’s finally starting to happen,” said Melissa Berry, a supporter of Birchmore.

Prosecutors say Birchmore became involved with the Stoughton Police Department’s youth explorers mentor program, where they say Farwell groomed her as a child. Investigators allege the relationship continued for years before she died at 23 years old.

Farwell allegedly killed Birchmore after learning she was pregnant with his child, according to prosecutors. Her death was initially deemed a suicide until federal prosecutors stepped in and ultimately charged Farwell.

“We were very, very close. We spoke almost every day and I was one of the last people to message with her before she passed away,” said Barbara Wright, Birchmore’s cousin.

Wright said she will wait as long as it takes for justice to be served.

“It’s going to be difficult but I can be strong for Sandra and I can fall apart when I get home,” she said.

