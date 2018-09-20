Prosecution: Man poured bleach in girlfriend’s mouth

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with pouring bleach into his girlfriend’s mouth during an assault is being held without bail.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 50-year-old Mark Beltrandi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 charges including attempted murder.

Beltrandi’s attorney says he talked to his client before the hearing and he agreed to a dangerousness finding by the judge. The attorney says he will file a request for an evaluation.

Prosecutors say Beltrandi attacked the woman in his Yarmouth home over a three-hour period in June, pinning her to a couch and repeatedly kicking and punching her. He also allegedly hit her with a bottle, poked her with a box cutter and poured bleach into her mouth and on her face before telling her he was going to kill her.