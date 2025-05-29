DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The prosecution rested Thursday in the Karen Read murder retrial.

A crash reconstruction expert took the witness stand again earlier Thursday morning.

Dr. Judson Welcher talked about evidence on Wednesday, detailing how he believes Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s injuries correlated to the damage on Read’s SUV.

The defense had some credibility questions for Welcher. Read’s lawyers grilled him on why he changed his report several times.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

The expert was back on the stand Thursday. He could be the prosecution’s final witness before they rest their case.

