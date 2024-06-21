DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The prosecution rested its case Friday after nearly two months of testimony from dozens of witnesses in the Karen Read murder trial.

Irini Scordi-Bello, who works at the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was the final witness to testify for the prosecution.

Read’s defense team has said they could start presenting their case before the end of the day.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on state police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Scordi-Bello continues testimony\

Scordi-Bello first testified on Thursday.

Back on the witness stand Friday morning, she said she was not pressured by Proctor to rule O’Keefe’s manner of death as a homicide.

“I am responsible for what goes on the death certification,” she said. “Unless I have clear and convincing evidence, I cannot determine the manner of death.”

The jury soon saw autopsy photos of O’Keefe.

Anticipated ahead of Friday’s testimony, the jury had been warned to not let emotions get in the way of their consideration of the case.

While photos were shown in court, O’Keefe’s brother Paul sat inside the courtroom. He could not see the photos but sat just below the monitor where they were shown, his head mere inches away from the screen.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally asked Scordi-Bello if the injuries to O’Keefe were consistent with a pedestrian strike.

“These are not the classic injuries we see in a pedestrian crash, no,” Scordi-Bello said.

She said she did not find injuries to O’Keefe’s legs. She said the Lexus which Read allegedly backed into O’Keefe is a bigger car, though, with a higher bumper than a sedan would have.

Scordi-Bello soon faced cross examination from defense attorney Elizabeth Little, who went further into O’Keefe’s lack of injuries below the neck.

Scordi-Bello agreed he did not have any significant injuries from the neck down.

“No significant injuries,” she said. “No.”

Little asked if Scordi-Bello would agree O’Keefe’s injuries are inconsistent with being struck by a 7,300 pound vehicle going 24 miles-per-hour.

“I would say it’s likely and unlikely at the same time,” she said.

On the topic of O’Keefe’s arm abrasions being consistent or inconsistent with being hit by a car, Scordi-Bello said she does not know and is not qualified to answer.

Little next displayed autopsy photos showing injuries to O’Keefe’s face.

“Are these injuries consistent with being punched,” she asked.

“That is a possibility,” Scordi-Bello said.

On the topic of open wounds to the back of O’Keefe’s head, Scordi-Bello agreed when Little said they could have been caused by being hit with a baseball bat or a barbell.

Scordi-Bello said she does not know what caused the scratches to O’Keefe’s arm.

The defense later finished its cross examination.

On redirect questioning with Lally, Scordi-Bello was asked if O’Keefe’s head injury could be consistent with striking his head on frozen ground.

“[It] could be, yes,” Scordi-Bello said.

