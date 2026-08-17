Prosecutors have finished presenting their case in the emotionally charged trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom who has admitted killing her three young children but blamed her actions on her failing mental health.

The prosecution rested its case Monday after three weeks of testimony. Clancy’s lawyer now gets his chance to call witnesses.

Prosecutors argue Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, was an intentional killer who contrived to get her husband out of the house by sending him to get takeout and to the pharmacy on Jan. 24, 2023. Then, she strangled the children before attempting to kill herself.

Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington does not dispute that she killed the children. But he says the jury should not hold her criminally responsible because she had postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness linked to the stress, sleep deprivation and hormonal changes that follow childbirth. He said she also had bipolar disorder and that antidepressants prescribed after the birth of her third child worsened her condition.

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