CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The prosecution rested its case Tuesday in the case against a man accused of killing a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last year.

Logan Clegg is facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid after the couple was found dead on a hiking trail near their home in April, 2022.

Clegg’s trial began earlier this month, roughly one year after he was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont in October of last year.

Clegg was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge, as he was wanted in Utah in relation to a separate felony possession of stolen property case.

Before his arrest, Concord Police had been notified Clegg purchased a one-way plane ticket bound from JFK Airport to Germany.

The prosecution and the defense in Clegg’s current case delivered opening statements in Clegg’s murder trial on Oct. 3 after jury selection on Oct. 2.

Among comments, the prosecution said there was plenty of evidence against Clegg, and said the defendant lied to police on numerous occasions.

On the defense, an attorney for Clegg maintained the reason he lied to police and ran to another state was because he was on probation at the time, and did not want to communicate with police.

Clegg has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges, as well as multiple charges of falsifying evidence and at least one count of a firearms-related charge.

Now that the prosecution has rested, Clegg’s defense team will present its side of the case.

