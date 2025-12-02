DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder trial of Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man charged with killing his wife Ana, who was last seen in early 2023, continued Tuesday after opening statements on Monday.

In day two of testimony, the jury listened to audio recordings of Walshe’s interviews with police in the days after his wife was first reported missing.

In one of the recordings played, investigators asked Walshe, “did you do anything to hurt your wife?” Walshe replied, “no, I would never do that.”

In the recordings, the jury also heard police ask Walshe about Google searches they say he made, including, “how to stop a body from decomposing.”

Jurors also saw never-before-seen images of evidence found in a trash bag, including Ana’s boots, jacket, and COVID-19 vaccination card. They were also shown pictures of what Cohasset Police Sergeant Harrison Schmidt said is a cut found on Brian Walshe’s thumb.

Proseuctors then called Massachusetts State Trooper Nicholas Guarino to the stand.

Guarino collected all of the digital devices in the Walshe home and analyzed them. He read to the jury what Walshe searched on his computer on January 1, 2023, including, “6 ways to dispose of a body – murder murder murder, Best way to dispose of body parts after murder, Can you be charged with murder without a body?”

Guarino said the last searches before New Years Day were able divorce and a cheating wife. He then told jurors the computers were not used for a few days, and when Walshe got back online, he logged into a financial account.

Defense Attorney Larry Tipton pushed back on what the state presented as motives, including an affair or money. Tipton insisted the words “cheating wife” were not looked up, but rather were in the title of a sexually explicit movie Walshe watched.

