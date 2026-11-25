PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors asked the state’s highest court to delay Lindsay Clancy’s retrial as her defense mounts a double jeopardy appeal.

Clancy’s retrial is currently scheduled for March; Her first trial ended in a mistrial.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision on whether she was criminally responsible for killing her three young children.

Clancy’s defense has appealed to the state Supreme Judicial Court seeking a dismissal of the case.

The high court is expected to hear arguments on the appeal in January.

The state said it would be impractical to continue prepping for the retrial while the appeal is being considered.

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