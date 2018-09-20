BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with pouring bleach into his girlfriend’s mouth during an assault is being held without bail.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 50-year-old Mark Beltrandi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 charges including attempted murder.

Beltrandi’s attorney says he talked to his client before the hearing and he agreed to a dangerousness finding by the judge. The attorney says he will file a request for an evaluation.

Prosecutors say Beltrandi attacked the woman in his Yarmouth home over a three-hour period in June, pinning her to a couch and repeatedly kicking and punching her. He also allegedly hit her with a bottle, poked her with a box cutter and poured bleach into her mouth and on her face before telling her he was going to kill her.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)