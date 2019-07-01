Prosecutor: Boston hospital employee ordered date rape drug from Hong Kong

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vascular physiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is facing drug trafficking charges after prosecutors say he ordered a date rape drug from Hong Kong.

Shannon Lyons, 42, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of trafficking more than over 200 grams of a drug similar to GHB.

“It’s commonly referred to as a club drug. It’s easy to overdose on,” a prosecutor told the court. “It can be used as a steroid for bodybuilders but it can also be used as a date rape drug.”

Prosecutors say Lyons ordered five bottles of the drug and had them shipped to his apartment in the South End.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper dressed as a DHL driver made the delivery to the Troy apartment building, according to a criminal complaint.

Lyons, who was at work at the time of the delivery, allegedly said that he “really needed the package for the weekend.”

The trooper returned to Lyons’ home a few hours later and arrested him after he signed for the package.

When asked what was inside the package, Lyons told the trooper that he “ordered some cleaning solution for his computer,” the complaint indicates.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center would not comment on the allegations.

Lyons was released on personal recognizance.

He is due back in court on Sept. 3.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)