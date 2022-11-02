SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man faced a judge Wednesday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident in Shrewsbury that killed a woman walking home from work.

Jerry Santiago Jr. was arraigned in Westborough District Court, pleading not-guilty. Investigators arrested Santiago in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 9 in Shrewsbury Saturday night, Worcester County DA Joseph Early said.

The crash killed Ghufran Mutar, 20, a Shrewsbury resident who was walking home from her shift at CVS shortly after 10 p.m. She was crossing Route 9 at the South Street intersection and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester when she later died of her injuries.

Police began searching for the suspect vehicle, a Dodge Journey, after it left the scene of the crash. On Monday, Oct. 31, Westborough Police saw the suspected car, which was visibly damaged on its front passenger side.

Officials said Santiago stopped at a nearby car dealership after striking the victim to remove evidence, which would later link him to the crime.

“He discarded several items, including bottles of alcohol and the side mirror to their vehicle,” Prosecutor Julieanne Karcasinas said in court, adding that there was also a female passenger in the vehicle at the time.

Arraignment day for hit and run driver after 20 year old woman from Shrewsbury leaving CVS after work Saturday night was struck in the street before the 24 year old driver sped away #7News pic.twitter.com/5YaBOg7ALP — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 2, 2022

Santiago was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

“All I’ll say is, I feel for ’em,” a relative of Santiago said about the victim’s family. “I’m real sorry this happened.”

Santiago’s bail is set at $50,000 dollars, and should he post bail, he is to be fitted with a GPS tracking device, is ordered to have no contact with the victims family, and not to drive.

Santiago is set to return to court later in November.

