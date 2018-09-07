Prosecutor: Dog trainer had planned deception in death of dog that belonged to former Patriot

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say the trainer facing charges in the death of a dog that belonged to former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo had an elaborate plan to deceive authorities.

Amelia Ferreira was arraigned Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest for failing to appear in court Wednesday. Ferreira says she didn’t show up because she “mixed up the dates.”

The Sun Chronicle reports she is charged with lying to Massachusetts and Rhode Island police about the death of Mayo’s English bulldog, Knox.

The 41-year-old Cranston woman told police the dog went missing during a walk. Knox was later found dead in a trash bag in Ferreira’s home.

Her lawyer said she didn’t tell anyone because she was scared.

She’s not charged with harming Knox.

She was released on personal recognizance.

