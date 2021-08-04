TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with a wild hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Taunton woman on Tuesday admitted to being under the influence of several drugs, as well as whiskey, a prosecutor said.

Roland Escobar, 42, also of Taunton, was arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court on charges of manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – motor vehicle, operating while under the influence of drugs – felony homicide, operating while under the influence of drugs – death resulting, operating while under the influence of drugs – second offense, leaving the scene – death resulting, and leaving the scene of property damage in the death of 59-year-old Lisa Rocha, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports that an erratic driver had struck a pedestrian on Main Street around 4:30 p.m. found Rocha suffering from serious injuries, the district attorney’s office said.

Rocha was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Escobar allegedly fled the scene of the crash at a high rate of speed before hitting several vehicles on Summer Street. His SUV eventually rolled over onto its side near the Taunton Police Department. He was then taken to Good Samaritan Medical Hospital with minor injuries.

Escobar was taken into custody after being medically cleared by hospital staff.

While speaking with investigators, Escobar admitted to consuming “several” shots of Fireball Whiskey, gabapentin, oxycodone, and fentanyl, the prosecutor stated in court. Escobar also claimed that he “blacked out” and woke up in an ambulance.

Investigators say Rocha was getting into car after leaving a nearby store when she was hit by Escobar.

Rocha’s grief-stricken son spoke with reporters following Escobar’s arraignment and thanked all of the first responders who rushed to the scene in an attempt to save his mother’s life.

“She was very caring and there for everyone…My mother didn’t deserve this. I want to thank anyone that was there to be with her and help her,” Kenneth Roca said. “I hope justice does the right thing and he’s gone for a long time. He doesn’t deserve any freedom.”

Rocha’s sister-in-law has since set up a makeshift memorial with flowers at the scene of the crash.

“I’ve been up all night crying about this,” Sandra Rocha-Spearin said. “I just wanted her to have a little something to know that she’s here, but her soul is here.”

Escobar is being held without bail. He is due back in court in September.

An investigation remains ongoing.

