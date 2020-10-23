Prosecutor: Driver who crashed through Oxford store, struck clerk was 3 times legal limit

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a pickup truck was arraigned on Friday after slamming his pickup into a convenience store in Oxford while three times over the legal blood alcohol limit and injuring a store clerk, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the moment the truck slammed into the storefront of XtraMart Convenience on Southbridge Street just after midnight before making its way into the store and hitting a clerk inside.

Officers responding to the scene could hear the screeching of tires as the driver of the truck, 28-year-old Derikk McGovern, of Webster, attempted to back the vehicle out of the store, according to Oxford police.

McGovern shut off the truck after allegedly receiving several commands from officers, who cleared some debris out of the way to get to him.

McGovern appeared confused, kept saying that he should not have been driving, was unsteady on his feet, and showed signs of intoxication, police said.

He was placed into custody and was arraigned Friday in Dudley District Court on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended license, negligent operation, destruction of property, along with two active warrants. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

The store clerk who was hit and thrown by the truck met officers outside the store and told them that he saw the truck pull up to the front of the building, stop and then quickly accelerate into the storefront, police said.

The clerk was transported to a local hospital after complaining of hip pain.

Hours following the crash, he returned to the store with his arm wrapped.

His family members told 7NEWS that he is doing OK.

Crews worked to clean up the shattered glass and scattered items before boarding up the front of the store.

The crash remains under investigation.

