Prosecutor: Drunken driver tried to flee scene after hitting, killing man in Sherborn

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield man was under the influence of alcohol when he veered off the road and killed a man who was standing in his yard in Sherborn, prosecutors said Thursday during his arraignment on a vehicular homicide charge.

Joshua M. Patel, 37, pleaded not guilty in Natick District Court to charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, assault and battery, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle stemming from a fatal pedestrian crash in Sherborn on Wednesday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates Patel was speeding eastbound on Goulding Street East shortly before 5 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a 40-year-old man who was standing in his lawn.

Patel then continued across the lawn and struck a parked car.

Witnesses said Patel tried to flee the scene and struck a witness before they were able to restrain him.

Officers responding to the call said he was uncooperative and showed some signs of impairment.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The judge set bail at $20,000 and Patel is due back in court Dec. 3.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)