Prosecutor: Former Needham teacher offered teen girl money to lift up her shirt

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Needham High School teacher and coach pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly approached a teenage jogger and offered her money to expose herself.

Aaron Dungca, 31, of Methuen, was arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on charges of accosting and annoying after police say a 15-year-old girl jogging near Boyce Street in Auburn on July 10 told them that he harassed her.

Dungca first asked the victim for directions before offering her $20 to pull up her shirt and expose herself to him, according to prosecutors.

The girl ran off in a panic and contacted her father, who called the police. Dungca later admitted to making the comments when officers tracked him down, court documents indicated.

Dungca, who worked as a physical education teacher and football coach, resigned amid outrage within the school community.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst said, “We are aware of no circumstance in which the teacher in question has ever jeopardized the safety or well-being of any Needham Public School students.”

Auburn police credited the girl for her bravery and ability to remember Dungca’s license plate during the tense moment.

Dungca has been ordered to stay away from the victim and witnesses connected to the case.

He is due back in court in November.

