Prosecutor killed in ‘freak accident’ when gun being introduced as evidence goes off in court

(WHDH) — A prominent prosecutor was killed Monday when a gun that was being presented as evidence went off inside a courtroom in South Africa, officials said.

The Sunday Times reports that Addelaid Ann Ferreira Watt died when the loaded firearm accidentally fell and a shot went off, striking the prosecutor in what has been described as a “freak accident.”

The weapon was reportedly being shown as an exhibit in a robbery case in the Ixopo regional court when it discharged.

“It is alleged the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court,” an Umzimkhulu police spokesperson told the news outlet.

Watt was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident as culpable homicide.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)