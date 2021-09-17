BOSTON (WHDH) - The shooter whose bullet grazed the head of a young girl in Dorchester on Thursday has been identified as the 7-year-old’s father, prosecutors said.

Jesse Fuller appeared in court Friday to face charges in connection with the brazen shooting that happened in the area of Talbot Avenue near Codman Square around 4 p.m. the day prior.

A bullet had grazed his 7-year-old daughter’s head, according to prosecutors.

Her injury was considered non-life-threatening and she was not taken to the hospital, according to Boston police. The girl’s mother reportedly pulled a piece of metal of her daughter’s head.

Surveillance video captured during the incident showed other children in the area running for cover as the young girl flinched and grabbed her head.

“This happened in the middle of the day on a school day, and a 7-year-old child is now a traumatized victim of gun violence,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Thank God it is a graze but centimeters from there we could have been at a very different crime scene.”

Prosecutors say the child was not the intended target in the shooting.

Fuller’s defense attorney argued that the young girl was not grazed by the bullet but had a cut from an unrelated incident.

“This is a very unfortunate situation, but it was an accidental discharge,” said defense attorney Jessica Edwards.

Fuller faces multiple gun charges in connection with the shooting. He also has an open home invasion case out of Worcester County and a recent domestic violence charge.

A judge has ordered Fuller be kept in jail while police search the family’s apartment for the gun. Prosecutors say Fuller does not have a license to carry.

“He’s very, very remorseful for the for the situation. He actually spoke to police openly about it,” said Edwards. “His daughter is doing very, very well.”

Fuller will appear back in court next week for a hearing to determine whether he is a threat to his family or the community.

