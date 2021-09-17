BOSTON (WHDH) - The shooter whose bullet grazed the head of a young girl in Dorchester on Thursday has been identified as the 7-year-old’s father, prosecutors said.

Jesse Fuller appeared in court Friday to face charges in connection with the brazen shooting that happened in the area of Talbot Avenue near Codman Square around 4 p.m. the day prior.

A bullet had grazed his 7-year-old daughter’s head, according to prosecutors.

Her injury was considered non-life-threatening and she was not taken to the hospital, according to Boston police.

Surveillance video captured during the incident showed other children in the area running for cover as the young girl flinched and grabbed her head.

“This happened in the middle of the day on a school day, and a 7-year-old child is now a traumatized victim of gun violence,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Thank God it is a graze but centimeters from there we could have been at a very different crime scene.”

Prosecutors say the child was not the intended target in the shooting.

Fuller’s defense attorney argued that the young girl was not grazed by the bullet but had a cut from an unrelated incident.

No additional information has been released.

Prosecutor says victim was not intended target. Defense has a very different story says child was NOT grazed by bullet, rather had a cut from an unrelated incident. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) September 17, 2021

