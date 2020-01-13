Prosecutor: Man accused of taping teen in locker room had other videos on phone

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors say a Waltham man charged with filming a boy who was dressing in a Chelmsford locker room Saturday had videos of other children on his phone, according to a witness, and police are investigating multiple cameras and computers found in his car.

David Menard, 54, pleaded not guilty to charges that he videotaped a 15-year-old in the locker room at Chelmsford High School during a wrestling tournament Saturday.

The victim, who first thought Menard was a school janitor, quickly notified coaches, according to Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney Rachel Perlman. The coaches kept Menard at the scene until police arrive and grabbed his phone so Menard could not change anything, Perlman said.

“At least one parent who also viewed the phone saw what they believed to be other children on the phone,” Perlman said.

Police not only seized Menard’s car at the school, they confiscated several items from the trunk, including his laptop, a thumb drive and a body camera.

Menard’s lawyer, Elizabeth Hugetz, said her client has been cooperating with police, saying he is a computer engineer and has no criminal record.

Bail for Menard was set at $2,500 cash. If he is released, he is ordered not to contact anyone under 16 and stay away from all schools.

