Prosecutor: Man admits to road rage stabbing in Norton, led police to knife

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man charged in connection with a stabbing following an alleged road rage incident in Norton Thursday admitted to the crime and led police to a knife that he had ditched in the woods, according to prosecutors.

Alfred Pond, 49, was arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court and ordered held without bail on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury.

Officers responding to a call from a man that had been stabbed in the area of Plain Street in Norton around 3:30 p.m. found him bleeding from the chest, according to police.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, told police that he and another male were involved in a road rage incident that began in Easton and went into Norton. He told police that while in Norton, they both stopped their vehicles and the suspect stabbed him in the chest before fleeing the area.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where doctors were forced to remove his spleen, his parents told 7News.

Police located Pond a short time later at his residence on Maple Street in Attleboro and placed him in custody.

Prosecutors say Pond led investigators to the knife and later admitted to the stabbing.

“The defendant did admit to the road rage incident, did admit to stabbing the victim in this case and did lead the police to where he had thrown the knife,” a prosecutor said. “Those are the essential facts.”

The knife used during the incident was found in a wooded area along the side of the road on Pine Street, which is approximately a half mile from where the stabbing took place, according to police.

Pond will return to court at a later date for a dangerousness hearing.

The victim’s parents said he could remain hospitalized for at least a week.

