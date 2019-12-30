Prosecutor: Man ‘drank way too much’ before Pembroke crash that killed 13-year-old girl

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man is facing a charge of manslaughter following a drunken-driving crash in Pembroke that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl and left two others injured on Sunday morning.

Gregory Goodsell, 31, was arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court on charges including manslaughter OUI, driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury, driving with an open container, negligent driving, failing to stop, improper passing, speeding and a committing a marked lanes violation.

Goodsell was ordered held without bail after a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 139 at Oak Street around 6:50 a.m. discovered a crumpled Hi-Way Safety Systems, Inc. truck and a badly damaged Subaru hatchback, officials said.

Goodsell was said to be slurring his speech when officers found him sitting on the ground with bloodshot eyes near the scene of the crash.

“I’m so (expletive) up. I know I shouldn’t have been driving,” Goodsell told officers, according to a police report that a prosecutor read in court. “I can’t believe I did this. I drank way too much. I’m so sorry.”

Goodsell allegedly admitted to officers that he was coming from a Christmas party, where he drank an excessive amount of alcohol and used cocaine.

“Mr. Goodsell admitted to drinking several beers, drinking Jameson Whiskey, and using cocaine on the night prior to and into the early morning hours before the crash,” a prosecutor told the court.

Three people who were riding in the hatchback were taken to an area hospital, where the 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation into the crash.

Goodsell is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 3.

