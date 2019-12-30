Prosecutor: Man said he ‘drank way too much’ before Pembroke crash that killed teen girl

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man who is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a drunken-driving crash in Pembroke that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl and left two other people critically injured told responding officers he “drank way too much” prior to the crash, police said.

Gregory Goodsell, 31, was ordered held without bail Monday in Plymouth District Court after pleading not guilty to charges including manslaughter operating while under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury, driving with an open container, negligent driving, failure to stop, improper passing, speeding and a committing a marked lanes violation.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 139 at Oak Street around 6:50 a.m. Sunday found a crumpled Hi-Way Safety Systems, Inc. truck and a badly damaged Subaru hatchback, officials said.

Police said Goodsell was found sitting near the scene of the crash and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

He allegedly told the officers, “I’m so (expletive) up. I know I shouldn’t have been driving. I can’t believe I did this. I drank way too much. I’m so sorry.”

Goodsell allegedly admitted to officers that he was coming from a Christmas party at his manager’s home, where he drank an excessive amount of alcohol and used cocaine.

“Mr. Goodsell admitted to drinking several beers, drinking Jameson Whiskey, and using cocaine on the night prior to and into the early morning hours before the crash,” a prosecutor told the court.

A witness told police that Goodsell was “traveling at the speed of lightning” when he blew a red light and crashed his work-issued truck.

Prosecutors say police found a half-empty bottle of Jameson and an empty Budweiser can in the backseat of his truck.

Three people who were riding in the hatchback, including a 50-year woman and two 13-year-old girls, suffered serious injuries. One girl was pronounced dead at Boston Children’s Hospital on Sunday night.

Her name has not been released.

Goodsell has a seven-page driving record that includes a slew of motor vehicle violations, including speeding citations, documents obtained by 7NEWS indicate.

The company Goodsell works for — Hi-Way Safety Systems — is a MassDOT contractor.

In a statement, MassDOT said, “We are saddened by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim. MassDOT is extremely disappointed to learn of the circumstances surrounding this incident. We require that all of our contractors adhere to strict standards of safety and we are conducting a review into the status of Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc. with regard to active MassDOT contracts.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation into the crash.

Goodsell is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 3.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)