Prosecutor: Man spit in police officer’s face after implying he might have coronavirus

MOUNT MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WHDH) — A 26-year-old man who implied he might have the coronavirus is facing two felony charges after he spit in the face of a police officer in Mount Morris Township, Michigan, officials said.

Ian Ross Thurmes, of Owosso, is slated to be arraigned on charges of harmful substance — person falsely exposed, and resisting and obstructing police, according to the Office of Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Officers responding to reports of a possible domestic disturbance on West Mt. Morris Road found two adults restraining Thurmes, Leyton’s office said in a press release.

Thurmes allegedly appeared highly intoxicated and was yelling, screaming, kicking and being belligerent.

Police placed Thurmes in handcuffs for his safety and the safety of others when he rolled over and spit in the face of an officer who was wearing a protective face mask, Leyton’s office said.

Thurmes then allegedly laughed and asked the officer if she thought he had the coronavirus. He further stated that maybe he did have COVID-19 and maybe he didn’t, Leyton’s office added.

“This is no laughing matter and I don’t find any humor in it at all,” Leyton said. “People are dying from this virus, the entire world has been turned upside down because of it, and our first responders do not need the added stress of being worried they are going to contract the virus while they are performing their duties.

