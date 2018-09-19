PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Palmer man is under arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault early Wednesday morning after a woman fled through the woods, flagged down a truck driver on the highway and reported the incident to police.

Leemichael Collins, 25, was arrested by troopers investigating after a 38-year-old woman emerged from the woods onto the Mass. Pike around 5:20 a.m. and told authorities that she had been held against her will, sexually assaulted, and strangled inside a camping trailer in Palmer.

Collins was arraigned in Palmer District Court and ordered held without bail.

“It’s alleged that the defendant did tie up the victim, beat the victim and strangled the victim to the point of unconsciousness,” a prosecutor said.

Police found Collins hours later a trailer park on Flynt Street in Palmer.

The woman was treated at a local hospital.

Collins is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

BREAKING: Ma State police arrest a 25 year old man for allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman; she ran through the woods and flagged down a trucker on the Mass Pike. @7News pic.twitter.com/ud57VTthww — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) September 19, 2018

