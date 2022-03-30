BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of secretly taking cellphone photos up dozens of women’s skirts while on Newbury Street in Boston last summer faced a judge Wednesday.

Damon Deteso, 49, of Saratoga Springs, New York, was arraigned via Zoom in Boston Municipal Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of taking photos and videos of the private parts of unsuspecting women.

Evidence found on Deteso’s cellphone indicated that he had photographed at least 36 different women, many of whom were shopping at Anthropologie, according to prosecutor Daniel Nucci.

“Mr. Deteso was sitting in front of that Anthropologie store with a backpack placed next to him with a phone sticking out of that backpack, allowing unsuspecting females to walk over that backpack,” Nucci told the court. “The iPhone captured images as they crossed over that bag.”

Concerned shoppers called the allegations against Deteso “disturbing,” “disappointing,” and “super surprising.”

During an interview with Boston police, investigators say Deteso matched a suspect description that was provided by an Anthropologie employee.

Deteso’s attorney, Phil Tracy, said his client is prepared to face the charges and cooperate with the investigation.

Deteso, who was released on personal recognizance, was ordered by the judge to stay away from Boston.

He is due back in court in May.

