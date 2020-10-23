Prosecutor: Man who crashed through Oxford store, struck clerk was 3 times legal limit

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who crashed his pickup truck through a convenience store in Oxford and struck a clerk early Friday morning had a blood alcohol content that was three times the legal limit, prosecutors said.

Derikk McGovern, 28, of Webster, was arraigned Friday in Dudley District Court on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, negligent driving and wanton destruction of property, according to Oxford police. A not guilty pleas was entered on his behalf.

Surveillance video recorded the moment the truck violently slammed into the storefront of XtraMart Convenience on Southbridge Street just after midnight before making its way into the store and hitting a clerk inside.

Officers responding to the scene could hear the screeching of tires as McGovern attempted to back the vehicle out of the store, according to police.

McGovern shut off the truck after allegedly receiving several commands from officers, who cleared some debris out of the way to get to him.

McGovern appeared confused, kept saying that he should not have been driving, was unsteady on his feet, and showed signs of intoxication, police said.

“The defendant himself indicated to the police that he had ‘really messed up’ and that he was drunk,” a prosecutor told the court. “He did take a breath test. The reading of that was .23 percent.”

The store clerk, who was hit and thrown by the truck, met officers outside the store and reportedly told them that he saw the truck pull up to the front of the building, stop and then quickly accelerate into the storefront.

The clerk was transported to a local hospital after complaining of hip pain. Hours following the crash, he returned to the store with his arm wrapped.

His family members told 7NEWS that he is doing OK.

Crews worked to clean up the shattered glass and scattered items before boarding up the front of the store.

McGovern, who is being held on bail, was ordered to refrain from driving and drinking until his case is resolved.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)