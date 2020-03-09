Prosecutor: Man who posed as Uber driver kidnapped woman in Boston, recorded video of himself raping her

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who allegedly kidnapped a woman while posing as an Uber driver outside a Boston bar earlier this year drove the victim to his Rhode Island home and violently raped her, according to prosecutors.

Alvin Campbell Jr. was arraigned Monday morning in Suffolk Superior Court on aggravated rape and kidnapping charges.

Campbell Jr. pretended to be a ride-share driver outside a bar in Boston during the early morning hours of Dec. 7 before bringing a 26-year-old woman back to his Rhode Island home, where he sexually assaulted the unconscious victim, authorities said.

“She woke up hours later on Dec. 7 at a home in Rhode Island with vaginal pain and an injury to her left breast,” Prosecutor Elizabeth Riley told the court. “A man was lying next to her naked and she still thought he was the Uber driver.”

Riley also said that Campbell Jr. recorded the alleged rape on his cellphone.

“Campbell documented his own crime by taking video clips of himself as he groped and ultimately raped the unconscious, naked victim,” Riley said.

Campbell Jr. is also being investigated for additional sexual assault incidents that took place in Suffolk County in 2016 and 2017, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. His DNA is said to have come back as a match in at least three unsolved rape cases.

In January, Campbell Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell.

Campbell Jr. is being held on $250,000.

