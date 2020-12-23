Prosecutor: Massachusetts man freed after 30 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for a killing he says he didn’t commit has been freed, prosecutors in Boston said Wednesday.

Robert Foxworth was ordered released by a state Supreme Judicial Court justice pending a lower court’s decision on whether he’ll be granted a new trial, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

Rollins argued in legal briefs supporting Foxworth’s release and request for a new trial that “significant constitutional violations occurred” in securing his second-degree murder conviction in the shooting death of Kenneth McLean in Boston in 1991.

Among the violations she cited was a claim that a prosecutor coerced a 15-year-old witness into identifying Foxworth as the shooter during a break in testimony in the 1992 trial. That witness has since recanted their testimony, according to Rollins.

“This DA’s Office, under this DA, will not stand behind a conviction obtained by threats, coercion, or any other unconstitutional means,” she said in a statement. “Justice was not done here, and we have a duty to correct this wrongful conviction.”

Rollins said her office would move to drop the case if Foxworth is granted a new trial.

She said Foxworth has always maintained his innocence, and was even denied parole twice in part because he “would not admit guilt and ‘take responsibility’ for a crime he says he did not commit.”

Rollins’ support of a new trial comes after an investigation by her office’s Integrity Review Bureau, which she launched last December to review prosecutions.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)