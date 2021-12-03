PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school were summoned a few hours earlier after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, a person bleeding and the words “help me.”

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald made the disclosure Friday as she filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

McDonald says the gun used in the shootings at Oxford High School was purchased by James Crumbley a week ago and given to the boy.

Ethan Crumbley was returned to his classroom and later emerged from a bathroom, firing a gun at students. He’s charged with murder and other charges.

McDonald says Jennifer Crumbley sent her son a text, saying “Ethan, don’t do it.”

