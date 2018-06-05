Prosecutor: Nurse charged in fatal Plymouth hit-and-run thought she ran over a deer

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pregnant nurse charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Plymouth last summer thought she run over a deer, a prosecutor said.

Jean Marie Grupillion pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges of leaving the scene of a deadly accident. She was released on bail.

Grupillion struck 23-year-old Marcus Osborne last August on Route 3A when officials say he stepped off a sidewalk and into the road following an argument with his girlfriend.

Pieces of Grupillion’s car that were recovered at the scene led to her arrest, prosecutor Russell Eonas told the court.

“She acknowledged she was driving the car,” he said. “Her initial indication was she did not know what she had hit. She thought it was a deer.”

Osborne died one day after the crash, leaving behind a 5-month-old girl. Osborne’s mother Charlene Pina said he was a devoted father.

“His main thing was he did not want his daughter to grow up without a father,” she said. “Two months after he made that comment, he gets hit by this woman.”

Pina wants Grupillion, who is nearly nine months pregnant, to take responsibility for her actions.

“She’s a medical person trained in saving lives, but she opted not to,” Pina said.

A judge decided to postpone Grupillion’s next court appearance until September because she’s expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)