DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The new prosecutor in the Karen Read murder case plans to call her father to testify during her retrial in January, according to court paperwork.

Three months before Read’s retrial is scheduled to start, Assistant District Attorney Hank Brennan indicated Friday that the prosecution team wishes to call William Read, Karen Read’s father, to the stand.

Brennan is also seeking William Read’s phone records from the morning police responded to the crime scene outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022, the documents said. Read’s father spoke to her in a nearly four-minute phone conversation before she was taken and later admitted to the hospital.

Prosecutors are also interested in an interview William Read did with a Boston television station when he said his daughter told him she remembers backing up and hitting something.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial earlier this year. Prosecutors allege the 44-year-old defendant was drunk when she struck her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow back in 2022.

The defense maintains Read’s innocence, claiming police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate her in the case.

Read is still hopeful the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will throw out two of the three charges against her, including second-degree murder. The high court is slated to hear oral arguments on the matter next month.

It is unclear when the judge will rule on the latest motion.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)