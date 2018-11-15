MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey prosecutor says he will announce developments in a criminal investigation of a couple that raised $400,000 for a homeless man they said helped them with a disabled car.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina is planning a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Investigators searched the Florence home of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in September after questions arose about what happened to the money they raised through a GoFundMe page.

They denied wrongdoing. Their lawyer did not answer a phone call.

They are being sued by the homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt.

The couple told reporters he bought McClure gas late one night when she was stranded in Philadelphia.

Bobbitt’s lawyer says he has been told the money is gone. It’s unclear what happened.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)