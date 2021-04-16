Prosecutor: Woman who beat grandmother to death with hammer claimed God told her to make a sacrifice

(WHDH) — A woman who beat her grandmother to death with a hammer claimed God told her that she needed to make a sacrifice to avoid being sent to hell, prosecutors said.

Andrea Lea Wilson, 28, of Bentonville, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of her grandmother, 81-year-old Ruby Ross, and was sentenced to 36 years behind bars, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Before the judge handed down Wilson’s sentence, prosecutors explained that she believed May 15, 2018, marked her final chance to make that sacrifice.

Wilson reportedly attempted to run over a bicyclist with her car before she struck Ross four times in the head with the hammer as she slept.

Wilson told the court that she was not taking her prescribed lithium at the time of the crimes, according to the news outlet.

She gave a statement in court, telling family members, “I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Wilson will be eligible for parole after serving 19 years.

