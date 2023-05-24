BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a fellow employee at a Star Market in Mattapan appeared in court to face an assault charge filed against him.

Trevor Charlton, 47, was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Wednesday. The Hyde Park resident was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after the prosecution in his case claimed he picked up an object and stabbed a co-worker in the abdomen after they had a verbal fight on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect had accused the victim of not doing his job at the Star Market on River Street.

In court, the two sides appeared to disagree on what caused the victim to receive their injury.

The prosecutor claimed that the victim was jumped by several employees and was stabbed so deep, his back tissue was sliced and he was unable to be stitched up.

Meanwhile, a relative of the suspect claimed that the injury was a puncture wound, and that the victim received it when he hit something during the aforementioned fight.

Charlton is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail and has been ordered to stay away from the victim as well as the grocery store.

