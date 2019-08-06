Prosecutors: Alleged South End attacker was fleeing scene of museum assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of assaulting a woman in the South End Sunday did so while he was fleeing the scene of another assault — where he allegedly attacked a woman with an electrical cord — prosecutors said Tuesday.

Michael Powers, 34, was arraigned on several charges, including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in Boston Municipal Court Tuesday, Powers was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a woman on Harrison Avenue Sunday, and had outstanding warrants for assault and battery and larceny as well.

But prosecutors said the Harrison Avenue assault came after Powers allegedly attacked a woman in a Boston art gallery with an electrical cord and fled the scene.

