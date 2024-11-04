DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors and defense lawyers in the Karen Read case are requesting the judge push back her retrial from January to April.

Both sides claim they need extra time to prepare for the trial, including analyzing evidence. Read’s first trial ended in July in a mistrial, when jurors could not reach a unanimous decision.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton back in January 2022.

Her lawyers argue she is being framed.

