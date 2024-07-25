BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brewster police officer was released on $1,000 bail Thursday after he was arrested on child pornography charges.

Matthew B. Marshall, an officer in Brewster for almost 20 years, was arrested Wednesday after Snapchat alerted Massachusetts State Police about an account possessing and sharing child porn back in May, according to prosecutors. The account was linked to Marshall, prosecutors said.

“He did deny any knowledge of the images of child pornography located within his Snapchat account,” said prosecutor Courtney Scalice.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Marshall’s Snapchat and they said they found several more disturbing videos on it.

Court paperwork revealed that one video was of Brewster police responding to a medical call. The clip showed “an elderly male… in a state of nudity,” the paperwork said.

Another video was documented as showing a police computer screen. Marshall is accused of “making derogatory remarks about the subject whose photograph was displayed,” court paperwork said.

Detectives also said they found video of Marshall inside a Dunkin’ Donuts “urinating on the sinks and faucets of what appeared to be public bathrooms.”

“He described it as just something funny,” Scalice said in court.

Marshall was arrested at the Brewster Police Department after his shift Wednesday.

“He obviously takes these allegations very seriously. He’s married. He has two children,” said Robyn Keating, his defense attorney.

Marshall was placed on administrative leave, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office. His license to carry a firearm was suspended and his service weapon was taken away.

“The allegations against Matthew Marshall are offensive and absolutely not in line with the policies and values of the Brewster Police Department… These actions do not represent the standards of the hardworking members of the department,” Brewster police said in a statement.

Marshall did not have anything to say to reporters as he exited the courthouse after posting his $1,000 bail. He was ordered to stay away from minors, except for his two daughters, and he was told to surrender all firearms.

He is also under internal investigation within the Brewster Police Department.

