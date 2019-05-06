Prosecutors: Boston man drove 90 mph in 25 mph zone before fatal rollover crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing several criminal charges in connection with a rollover crash in East Boston on Sunday that left one of his friends dead and another in critical condition, officials said.

Dylan Etheridge, 22, of East Boston, was arraigned Monday in East Boston Municipal Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage in connection with a fatal crash on Bennington Street.

A not guilty plea was entered on Etheridge’s behalf.

Officers responding to a reported rollover about 1:15 a.m. found a car on its roof and three people inside.

Etheridge was driving as fast as 90 mph in a 25 mph zone with two women he grew up with when he hit several parked cars before flipping over, prosecutors allege.

One woman was declared dead at the scene and another was critically injured. Their names have not been released.

While Etheridge has not been charged with operating under the influence, investigators say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

Etheridge took off after the crash and was missing for hours before his family found him passed out on a sidewalk near the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His attorney argued that Etheridge left the scene in search of help, calling the crash a “tragedy” and an “accident with 20-year-olds.”

He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and remain alcohol-free.

He is due back in court on June 14.

