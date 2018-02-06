Prosecutors: Brockton mom killed sons in ‘ritual,’ stabbed oldest child 50 times

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton mother charged with stabbing her two young children to death in their apartment was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of murder.

The horrific deaths of Latarsha Sanders’ two sons, ages 5 and 8, were detailed in Brockton District Court.

Prosecutors said the 43-year-old mother told police the killings were part of a ritualistic incident. Sanders is accused of stabbing her older son, Edson Brito, 50 times before attacking 5-year-old Lason Brito with a kitchen knife inside the third-floor apartment at 247 Prospect Street.

“She was dealing with some form of ritual that she had been talking about for a couple of years,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. “Her family was aware of it.”

Court paperwork said Sanders was obsessed with something called the “Illuminati theory.”

The two boys were found dead in separate beds when police responded to a 911 call Monday just after 12 p.m., according to investigators.

Prosecutors said an ambulance was dispatched to the home because Sanders reported having a medical incident but that she never mentioned anything about her sons. Neighbors told police that Sanders had children at home, which led to the gruesome discovery.

Sanders allegedly cleaned up the children’s bodies and mopped up the blood from the crime scene before placing her sons in their beds. State Police said they located a kitchen knife left in the sink that is believed to be the murder weapon.

“This is a gruesome, disturbing and most of all a heartbreaking crime,” said Cruz.

Cruz said Monday that it is believed the children were killed some time in the last 48 hours.

Sanders was ordered held without bail. She is next due in court on April 9.

