Prosecutors: Celtics’ Bird threw girlfriend against wall, strangled her unconscious during hourslong assault

FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, Boston Celtics' Jabari Bird, center, drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. Bird is facing several charges following a domestic incident in which a victim was injured, police said. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail Thursday following his arraignment on domestic assault charges stemming from an hourslong attack over the weekend during which prosecutors say he threw his girlfriend off a wall in his Brighton apartment and strangled her dozens of times to the point of her losing consciousness.

Bird, 24, was arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding to the apartment on Sept. 7 spoke with the victim, who told police Bird had been attacking her for four hours and had locked her in the bathroom, stuffed her under a bed, and choked her until “she had lost consciousness,” according to a police report.

At one point, the woman, a Boston-area college student, told police she regained consciousness under Bird’s bed and was kicked in the head and stomach when she tried to crawl back out, according to court documents.

The alleged assault began at 1 p.m. and carried on until the victim was able to escape around 5 p.m., prosecutors said. At one point, Bird grabbed the victim by her ankles and dragged her away from the door in an effort to prevent her from leaving, according to the report.

When the victim eventually freed herself from the bathroom, Bird was said to be found “passed out” and displaying “seizure-like” symptoms.

Following the incident, Bird “threatened to kill himself” and was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he has been undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, the report said. Members of the Boston Police Department have been standing guard outside his room.

Doctors told police that the victim was treated for cuts, bruises, and internal bleeding injuries.

Bird, a second-round draft choice of the Celtics in 2017, signed a two-year contract with the team this summer after splitting his rookie season between Boston and the Maine Red Claws of the G-League.

Bird played his college basketball at California where he earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors and led the Golden Bears in scoring in his final season at the school.

The Celtics said in a statement that their thoughts are with the victim and that they don’t condone domestic violence.

“Most importantly, our thoughts are with the victim of this incident. The Celtics organization deplores domestic violence of any kind, and we are deeply disturbed by the allegations against Jabari Bird. Pursuant to Domestic Violence Policy in the NBA’s labor agreement, matters of this kind are handled by the League Office, not the team, and so the Celtics will be working with both the league and local authorities to assist in their ongoing investigations. The team will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said in a statement that no woman should ever have to live in an abusive relationship.

“No one should have to live in an abusive relationship. Anyone living in fear of domestic violence can count on our office for a safe, supportive, victim-centered environment,” he said. “As this case illustrates, a trusted figure in a survivor’s life can make disclosing abuse to law enforcement easier. It might be a friend, coach, family member, or co-worker. It might be police or prosecutors directly. But no matter the circumstances and no matter who you are, it’s important to remember that there are people ready to help you.”

Bird’s agent called the judge’s decision to impose such high bail “ridiculous.”

In addition to the bail, Bird has been ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on Oct. 25.

