DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors say in new court filings that they have DNA evidence linking her vehicle to the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police officer John O’Keefe.

They allege O’Keefe’s DNA was found on broken pieces of tail light from Read’s car. They also say forensic investigating revealed microscopic pieces of the taillight in O’Keefe’s clothing.

Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe outside a home in Canton in January of 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm. Her lawyers argue he was beaten in the home and attacked by a dog, which prosecutors deny.

