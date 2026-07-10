DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors are dropping the strangulation charges against the Duxbury woman accused of killing her three children, calling those charges redundant.

The Plymouth County DA said they are now just going to prosecute the three murder charges in their case against Lindsay Clancy.

Prosecutors argue she strangled her three children in 2023; they were 8 months old, 3 years old, and 5 years old at the time.

They said Clancy also tried to stab herself and jumped out of a window of her home.

She survived but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

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