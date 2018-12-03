Prosecutors: Drunken driver caused Berkley bus crash that left several seriously injured

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Warren, Rhode Island, woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel when she triggered a violent bus crash in Berkley that left several people, including children, seriously injured was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

Christy Gilpatrick, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily injury.

She was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail.

Authorities say about 23 people ranging in age from infants to elderly adults were on board the school bus when it crashed into the woods along Route 24 on Saturday. Several adults, including some children, suffered serious injuries including broken ribs, a broken jaw, crushed vertebrae, and blood in the lungs.

“When we got there, there were approximately 25 of the patients on the ground spread out,” Berkley Fire Chief Scott Fournier said. “The injuries were anything from broken arms to head injuries, facial injuries. We’re not sure, but the possibility of a collapsed lung.”

Gilpatrick allegedly admitted to drinking before the crash, failed a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, and registered a blood alcohol content that was nearly twice the legal limit.

Prosecutors say Gilpatrick left her lane, hit a black car and caused that vehicle to swerve in front of the bus, which caused it to veer off the road and into the woods.

Gilpatrick will attend AA meetings and perform random alcohol screenings. Her family will post bail, $2500. She can’t drive in MA. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 3, 2018

Prosecutor- Gilpatrick’s car went into the lane of the bus on route 24. The bus driver tried to avoid the car but could not. Gilpatrick’s attorney says she assisted injured children on site, and that her father drove up here from Delaware to be here. Defense asks $2000 bail. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 3, 2018

Prosecutor says her actions led to the crash of the bus causing serious injury. Gilpatrick was arrested for OUI last year in RI. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 3, 2018

Gilpatrick admitted to a trooper on site she had had one drink, according to the report. She allegedly looked intoxicated and failed several field sobriety tests. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 3, 2018

Gilpatrick is now in court. Prosecutors ask $10k bail plus restrictions. Pros says her Subaru hit a black car, spun out of control, veered in front of the school bus causing it to flip. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 3, 2018

Police say the group on the bus was returning to Tiverton, Rhode Island from a popular Christmas festival in Attleboro.

