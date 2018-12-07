Prosecutors: Drunken driver was 3 times legal limit when he hit mother, daughter in Beverly crosswalk

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boxford man was more than three times the legal limit for alcohol when he struck and injured a mother and daughter as they were crossing the street in a crosswalk in Beverly Thursday night, prosecutors say.

Stephen G. Hendricks, 24, was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail following his arraignment in Salem District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and committing a crosswalk violation.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Cabot and Winter streets about 9 p.m. found the two women, ages 19 and 56, suffering from serious injuries. They were both taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. Their condition was not released on Friday.

In Salem, 24 year old Stephen Hendricks is being arraigned on OUI charges after allegedly running over a mother and her 18 year old daughter last night in a crosswalk in Beverly. Prosecutors says his BAC was three times the legal limit. He’s being held on $7500 bail. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 7, 2018

