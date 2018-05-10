Prosecutors: Drunken Everett man fled hit-and-run crashes in East Boston, Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man accused of being drunk behind the wheel when he hit and dragged a Chelsea man with his car Wednesday night had been involved in another fender-bender moments before and was found with a beer bottle in his car, prosecutors said.

Diego Garcia, 38, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Chelsea District Court to charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury and driving with a suspended license.

Garcia rear-ended another motorist in East Boston before driving on into Chelsea, where he a hit man who was cleaning his car, pinning and dragging him several feet down the road, according to police.

Officers arrested Garcia when he returned to the crash scene a few minutes later, witnesses said.

Garcia could barely stand and was falling over as officers tried to take him into custody, police said.

The victim, Kenny Lewis, suffered several bruises and lacerations.

“I was waxing my car, perfect day to wax the car,” Lewis said. “A car comes flying down the street, I heard the engine vroom and the breaks squeaking.”

Lewis said he looked up woozy, barely holding onto consciousness.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” he added.

A judge ordered Garcia held on $50,000 bail. He is due back in court June 8.

